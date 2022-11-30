We are in contact with PTI members: Kh Asif

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2022 | 11:32 PM

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhamamd Asif on Wednesday said that there was a split in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) camp as their MPAs were in contact with the federal government

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said that the majority of PTI lawmakers opposed dissolving the Punjab Assembly.

Imran Khan, who claimed to bring two million people to Rawalpindi, had absolutely failed to exert pressure on the government, he added.

Khawaja Asif further said Imran Khan's statements over the past eight months had all been proven untrue and unsuccessful.

