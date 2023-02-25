UrduPoint.com

'We Are Not Afraid Of Elections, They Will Be Held At Due Time', Says Daniyal Chaudhry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2023 | 02:00 PM

'We are not afraid of elections, they will be held at due time', says Daniyal Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Barrister Danyal Chaudhry Saturday has said that his party leadership is not afraid of elections and that the general polls across the country would be held in due time.

Talking to a private news channel, he said it is important for the incumbent government to complete its term to stabilize the country unless there was any urgency which currently was not there.

He said that whatever pressure tactics Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership will use against the government, elections will be held at the right time, adding, PTI's narrative was only based on lies and propaganda.

Replying to a query, he criticized that PTI's chief Imran Khan's only aim was to create anarchy as he wants every decision according to his own wishes, adding, his 'jail bharo' campaign is a failed flip show and Niazi would only be sent to jail who was harming the country's peace.

He said Jail bharo tehreek is based on a particular political objective to create instability in the country.

To another question, he replied that PML-N leadership was fully aware of the current inflation due to which prices of electricity, gas, bread, and other commodities had gone up. The government would not sit with ease until prevailing issues were not resolved, he assured.

