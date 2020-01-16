UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

We Are Not Playing Role Of Mediator Between US, Iran: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 01:08 PM

We are not playing role of mediator between US, Iran: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said Pakistan is not playing the role of mediator between US and Iran but "we are making efforts to de-escalate tension

NEW YORK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th January, 2020) Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said Pakistan is not playing the role of mediator between US and Iran but "we are making efforts to de-escalate tension.Qureshi met UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and UN Security Council president and exchanged views with them on gross violations of human rights in Occupied Kashmir and middle East.Talking to media men here Qureshi said blatant human rights violations in Indian held Kashmir are matter of grave concern.

International community should play its due role in delivering Kashmiris from the Indian subjugation.He held Kashmir issue is on UN Security Council agenda.

In Security Council prevailing situation in Kashmir was discussed.

Situation in valley is not internal matter of India. Several countries are highly concerned over Kashmir situation. Many countries are emphasizing on bilateral talks.He said that Pakistan is ready to talk to India on all bilateral issues but the environment in India is not that of talks with Pakistan.Talking on Middle East situation FM said Pakistan is not playing the role of arbitrator between US and Iran.

We are trying to ease the tension. Pakistan will not become party in Middle East crisis. We want to become part of peace rather than conflict, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir United Nations Shah Mehmood Qureshi Iran Middle East Media All From

Recent Stories

Sarfraz  Bugti arrested over charges of kidnappin ..

24 minutes ago

Seedings for next week's Australian Open Grand Sla ..

2 minutes ago

Asian markets rise as China, US finally put pen to ..

2 minutes ago

Medvedev to Remain Leader of Ruling United Russia ..

2 minutes ago

Meghan Markle makes first public appearance since ..

2 minutes ago

Heat and 76ers continue to remain hot at home

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.