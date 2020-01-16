We are not playing role of mediator between US, Iran: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th January, 2020) Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said Pakistan is not playing the role of mediator between US and Iran but "we are making efforts to de-escalate tension.Qureshi met UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and UN Security Council president and exchanged views with them on gross violations of human rights in Occupied Kashmir and middle East.Talking to media men here Qureshi said blatant human rights violations in Indian held Kashmir are matter of grave concern.

International community should play its due role in delivering Kashmiris from the Indian subjugation.He held Kashmir issue is on UN Security Council agenda.

In Security Council prevailing situation in Kashmir was discussed.

Situation in valley is not internal matter of India. Several countries are highly concerned over Kashmir situation. Many countries are emphasizing on bilateral talks.He said that Pakistan is ready to talk to India on all bilateral issues but the environment in India is not that of talks with Pakistan.Talking on Middle East situation FM said Pakistan is not playing the role of arbitrator between US and Iran.

We are trying to ease the tension. Pakistan will not become party in Middle East crisis. We want to become part of peace rather than conflict, he added.