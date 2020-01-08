We are not sitting here to hear tales : CJP

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th January, 2020) Chief Justice of Pakistan ( CJP) has remarked FBR is busy in other jobs and is paying no attention to court's orders.Reprimanding FBR Acting Chairperson Nosheen Javed during the course of hearing of illegal tax refund case the CJP remarked " we are not sitting here to hear tales.

Why the investigations have not been completed within three months time given by the court. No one cares for government loss. If FBR don't care then why you don't leave the post. Had the amount gone out of pocket of chairperson sahiba then she would not have sit in her home for a single minute.

We know why and how much Shabbar Zaidi is sick. No one has sympathy for national wealth.He gave these remarks during hearing of case pertaining to illegal tax refund case Wednesday.A 3-mmeber bench of SC presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan took up the case for hearing.The court has ordered FBR to complete investigation into illegal tax refund matter within 15 days and file report before it.The hearing of the case was adjourned for two weeks.