"We are on our way to revolution," says Imran Khan as his long march reaches Gujranwala

PTI leader Hammad Azhar has shared plan for the long march.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 1st, 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said that they are on their way to revolution as millions of people have joined his long march towards Islamabad.

His statement comes at the moment when his long march is in full swing in Gujaranwala city and moving towrds Islamabad.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said, “Our Haqeeqi Azadi March moving in Gujranwala. We are on our way to a revolution as people keep swelling up our numbers. The nation is sending a clear message in support of our call for Haqeeqi Azadi,”.

Addressing the participants, Imran Khan also challenged former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to come and contest against him.

Khan said he would defeat Nawaz Sharif in his own constituency.

Earlier, Hammad Azhar shared the plan of the long march and its route.

The long march which will start from Chan da Qila, will go to Super Asia, Sheranwala Bagh and Gondalanwala Bagh.

PTI leader Asad Umar has slammed Rana Sanaullah for calling long march as "mob".

On other hand, PTI Chairman Imran Khan claims that he is leading a revolution move as thousands of people are joining his long march towards Islamabad.