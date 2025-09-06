Open Menu

We Are Proud Of Our Martyrs: Sindh Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2025 | 02:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said we are proud of our martyrs and stand with their families.

Talking to media persons on Defence Day at Quaid's mausoleum, he said that our forces are fully capable of destroying the evil intentions of the enemy.

Tessori said that Today, after the battle for justice, we are facing a battle for the economy.He said that India cannot lower our national morale.

'We will defeat India in every field including IT,' he said adding that media played a brilliant role along with the forces in operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos,.

He prayed to Allah to protect Pakistan.

