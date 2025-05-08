Open Menu

We Are Proud Of Pak Army In Every Situation, Saba Sadiq

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2025 | 01:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Saba Sadiq, in her statement here on Wednesday, said that, "Pakistan is committed to peace with dignity and honor,"We are proud of our Pak army and ready for every situation".

Pakistan is committed to peace with its dignity and honor for self -determination and regional integrity, she added.

