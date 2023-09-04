Open Menu

"We Are United For Country's Betterment": Jahangir Tareen

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2023

"We are united for country's betterment": Jahangir Tareen

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Chairman Jahangir Tareen has said that they all are united for the betterment and development of the country

Addressing the IPP leaders during a meeting, he said that Nawaz Sharif is a party leader and his return is a good omen, adding that Nawaz Sharif's arrival will benefit his party. He said that no one should live out of the country.

"My personality is not of B-team. We have to see betterment of the country," he said and added that at the moment elections are imperative for the development and prosperity of the country.

Tareen stressed the need for immediate elections with new census. He said that a government should come for five years which should make big economic decisions in the better interest of the county, adding that the government formed by the new mandate of public will prove as a better decision for the country.

