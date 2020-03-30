UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

We Are Well Aware About The Coronavirus Threat And Needs Of People: Chief Minister GB

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 07:04 PM

We are well aware about the Coronavirus threat and needs of people: Chief Minister GB

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez ur Rahman said that all health facilities and protective equipments would be provided on need bases not on quata base

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez ur Rahman said that all health facilities and protective equipments would be provided on need bases not on quata base.

During the Skardu quarantine centers visit along with force commander and Chief Secretary he said government of Gilgit Baltistan was well aware about Corona threats and needs of people in Baltistan region.

Therefor, GB government decided to provide 10 ventilators to Baltistan region as soon as possible .He Said some ventilators purchased through public donation would be installed in Skardu very soon .

Provincial government will continue it's efforts to established of Corona virus testing laboratory in Baltistan region, Chief Minister added.He said that joint team of Gilgit Baltistan decided to fight against corona virus and determined to make virus free Gilgit Baltistan . Meanwhile Chief Minister visited isolation and quarantine centers where officials from health department briefed them about preparation to combat coronavirus .Cheif Minister appreciated the role of doctors and paramedical staff to save the human lives. During the the visit Chief Minister and force commander saluted to the efforts amid role of doctors.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Visit Gilgit Baltistan Skardu All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Trump says to talk with Putin on low oil prices

1 minute ago

Moscow begins lockdown during tougher push to curb ..

1 minute ago

Russian Cabinet Allocates $419Mln to Regions for M ..

1 minute ago

Japan Registers 2,656 COVID-19 Cases, 69 Deaths, O ..

1 minute ago

Russia Implementing Most Effective Measures Agains ..

5 minutes ago

Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry di ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.