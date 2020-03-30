We are well aware about the Coronavirus threat and needs of people: Chief Minister GB

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez ur Rahman said that all health facilities and protective equipments would be provided on need bases not on quata base

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez ur Rahman said that all health facilities and protective equipments would be provided on need bases not on quata base.

During the Skardu quarantine centers visit along with force commander and Chief Secretary he said government of Gilgit Baltistan was well aware about Corona threats and needs of people in Baltistan region.

Therefor, GB government decided to provide 10 ventilators to Baltistan region as soon as possible .He Said some ventilators purchased through public donation would be installed in Skardu very soon .

Provincial government will continue it's efforts to established of Corona virus testing laboratory in Baltistan region, Chief Minister added.He said that joint team of Gilgit Baltistan decided to fight against corona virus and determined to make virus free Gilgit Baltistan . Meanwhile Chief Minister visited isolation and quarantine centers where officials from health department briefed them about preparation to combat coronavirus .Cheif Minister appreciated the role of doctors and paramedical staff to save the human lives. During the the visit Chief Minister and force commander saluted to the efforts amid role of doctors.