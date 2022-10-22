UrduPoint.com

We Believe In Equal Development In All Districts Of Balochistan: Acting Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2022 | 05:30 PM

We believe in equal development in all districts of Balochistan: Acting Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali on Saturday said that they believed in equal and balanced development in all the districts of the province.

He said that the population of Balochistan was small and scattered, due to which it was a difficult task to ensure the provision of all basic facilities to the people, however, the present government was taking vigorous steps to deliver basic facilities to the people at their doorsteps.

He expressed these views while talking to Political Secretary to Chief Minister Balochistan Malik Khudabakhsh Langu and Coordinator to Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Fateh Jamali at Governor House Quetta.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including the overall peace and order situation in the province and ongoing development projects were discussed.

