We Can Defeat Corona As A Nation; Sindh Minister For Industries Jam Ikramullah Dharejo

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 05:14 PM

We can defeat corona as a nation; Sindh Minister for Industries Jam Ikramullah Dharejo

Sindh Minister for Industries Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Monday said that we as a nation can defeat the epidemic like the coronavirus and we should all support the lockdown announced by the Sindh government and to save ourselves from coronavirus we have to limit ourselves to homes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Monday said that we as a nation can defeat the epidemic like the coronavirus and we should all support the lockdown announced by the Sindh government and to save ourselves from coronavirus we have to limit ourselves to homes.

Talking to media after distributing face masks and sanitizers among Policemen and Rangers personnel on the occasion of inspecting lockdown situation in Ghotki district, he said without the public support, we cannot defeat the Corona virus, according to a statement issued here.

He thanked Almighty that there was no case of Corona virus in Ghotki district.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo added, ' Sindh is the land of Saints and Sufis and the people of Sindh help each other in difficult times. Sindh government has made a comprehensive plan of distribution of rations'. He requested the philanthropists to come forward during this difficult time and help the needy people while administration of Ghotki district is completely alert.

He urged the people to take care of themselves and their families by taking precautionary measures because success against the coronavirus is possible only and only with caution.

