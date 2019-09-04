UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

"We Can Go To Any Limit For Kashmiris' Rights": Asif Ghafoor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 05:10 PM

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday reiterated unflinching support to people in Occupied Kashmir and said Pakistan can go to any limit to support their just right to self-determination

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday reiterated unflinching support to people in Occupied Kashmir and said Pakistan can go to any limit to support their just right to self-determination.

"Kashmir is our jugular vein and we can go to any limit for right of self-determination to people in Occupied Kashmir whatever the cost may be," he told media persons at a news conference.

Asif Ghafoor brushed aside rumors about any deal on Kashmir during the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to the United States.

"Such reports carry no weight. No deal was struck on Kashmir during United States visit. There is no question on any deal on Kashmir issue," he categorically stated answering a question.

He said all endeavors of Pakistan were meant for right to self-determination to Kashmiri people who had been braving the worst atrocities at the hands of Indian occupation forces. "Our message for them is that we stand with them in their struggle for freedom from Indian yoke.

" He said any understanding on Kashmir against the will of people would be a betrayal to Kashmir cause. "We shall support Kashmiris' just struggle for right to self-determination till our last soldier, last bullet and last breathe." Asif Ghafoor said Indian subjugation in Occupied Kashmir reflected the picture of Hitler's Nazism. "Narendra Modi and RSS are followers of Hitler's philosophy and Kashmiris' subjugation to inhumane atrocities reflects this very mindset." He said India was sowing the seeds of conflict that may threaten the regional peace. "If India resorts to any aggression, our forces are fully prepared to retaliate." He said Pakistan had been target of Indian conspiracies since its inception in 1947 in terms of intelligence and economic warfare but never bowed to her expansionist agenda. "Pakistani nation, the government and the Armed Forces stand united for the defence of country and support to Kashmiri brethern." *********Lead to Follow******

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister Army Narendra Modi Visit General Qamar Javed Bajwa United States Adolf Hitler May Media All From Government Weight (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Asian Cycling Confederation felicitates Azhar Shah ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan decides to withdraw GIDC ..

3 minutes ago

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 435.05 poi ..

3 minutes ago

Hearing on rental power case adjourned till Oct 3

3 minutes ago

Russian Lawmaker Kosachev to Meet With US Senator ..

4 minutes ago

Turkish forces begin training for S-400 defense sy ..

54 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.