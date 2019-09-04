"We Can Go To Any Limit For Kashmiris' Rights": Asif Ghafoor

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday reiterated unflinching support to people in Occupied Kashmir and said Pakistan can go to any limit to support their just right to self-determination.

"Kashmir is our jugular vein and we can go to any limit for right of self-determination to people in Occupied Kashmir whatever the cost may be," he told media persons at a news conference.

Asif Ghafoor brushed aside rumors about any deal on Kashmir during the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to the United States.

"Such reports carry no weight. No deal was struck on Kashmir during United States visit. There is no question on any deal on Kashmir issue," he categorically stated answering a question.

He said all endeavors of Pakistan were meant for right to self-determination to Kashmiri people who had been braving the worst atrocities at the hands of Indian occupation forces. "Our message for them is that we stand with them in their struggle for freedom from Indian yoke.

" He said any understanding on Kashmir against the will of people would be a betrayal to Kashmir cause. "We shall support Kashmiris' just struggle for right to self-determination till our last soldier, last bullet and last breathe." Asif Ghafoor said Indian subjugation in Occupied Kashmir reflected the picture of Hitler's Nazism. "Narendra Modi and RSS are followers of Hitler's philosophy and Kashmiris' subjugation to inhumane atrocities reflects this very mindset." He said India was sowing the seeds of conflict that may threaten the regional peace. "If India resorts to any aggression, our forces are fully prepared to retaliate." He said Pakistan had been target of Indian conspiracies since its inception in 1947 in terms of intelligence and economic warfare but never bowed to her expansionist agenda. "Pakistani nation, the government and the Armed Forces stand united for the defence of country and support to Kashmiri brethern." *********Lead to Follow******