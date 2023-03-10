UrduPoint.com

We Can Make Our Future Better Decision Through Right Use Of Vote: Samina

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2023 | 08:42 PM

We can make our future better decision through right use of vote: Samina

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Vote is a national trust and duty and its correct use is the right and responsibility of every Pakistani. We can make a better decision for our future only with the correct use of vote.

These views were expressed by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zahri in her statement issued here on Friday. She said that the correct use of vote was the duty of every Pakistani citizen and it was their constitutional and legal right to vote for their better future without any pressure or coercion.

She said that no society could deny the importance of vote; no state could become a state without its people. It is through voting in elections that we decide our good and bad. Good and sincere leadership can be brought by the correct use of vote, while on the other hand, wrong people can also come to the assemblies due to misuse. For the development and prosperity of the country, men and women above 18 years of age must register their vote, she expressed.

Make and elect sincere leadership for the nation and for this, the right utilization of vote is very important and it is very significant to highlight the importance of vote registration and exercise of right to vote in the society, she underlined.

Samina Mumtaz Zahri said that Pakistani women were more than half of the population and the importance of their vote was undeniable and women were a problem for the country.

Women can play an important role in the selection of their leadership and representatives. Democracy cannot be strengthened until women are empowered, she noted.

She further said that the number of women in terms of population in the country was more than half of the population but the registration of women voters was less than 43 percent.

The tragedy is that even registered women do not use their right to vote. Women should register their vote to exercise their right to vote and make better decisions for themselves so that they can use their right to vote for the development of the country, she said.

