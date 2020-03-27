UrduPoint.com
We Can Overthrow Covid-19 Threat With The Cooperation Of People: Omer Ayub Khan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 05:53 PM

Federal Minister for Power, Omer Ayub Khan Friday, in a message to the people, said that with the cooperation of masses we can overthrow the threat of coronavirus from the country

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Power, Omer Ayub Khan Friday, in a message to the people, said that with the cooperation of masses we can overthrow the threat of coronavirus from the country.

The minister further said that owing to the coronavirus outbreak in the world, covid-19 has become an alarming danger and the people should stay at their homes for the protection of their loved ones.

Omer stated that the federal government has provided a huge relief to the masses in the wake of coronavirus from the country, reduced the oil prices by 15 rupees per liter and billions of rupees relief through abolishing/reduction of taxes.

He said that PM has also allocated 50 billion for providing 3,000 monthly help to daily wagers, 50 billion rupees were allocated for Utility Stores Corporation (USC) to provide essential food items at affordable prices.

Another relief for the gas and electricity bills up to 300 units, would be allowed through three installments over the next three months, he added.

The Minister said that PTI government is well aware of the danger of the coronavirus outbreak and taking all possible measures for the eradication from the country, provided a huge relief to the people of Pakistan about 1.2 trillion rupees, now this is the responsibility of the masses to opt safety measures for their safety.

