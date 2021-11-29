UrduPoint.com

“We Can’t Stop But Can Reduce Effects Of Omicron,” Asad Umar Warns, Urging Masses To Be Fully Vaccinated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 04:44 PM

The NCOC head says that vaccination is the most effective way of protection against Omicron—a new variant of COVID-19.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point news-Nov 29th, 2021) Vaccination is the most effective way of protection against Omicron—a new variant of COVID-19, Federal Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar said.

Umar who is also head of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that NCOC made some decisions regarding the highly contagious new variant which was spreading fast across the world. He expressed these words while addressing a press conference on Monday. Advisor to PM on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan was also present there.

“Omicron variant will inevitably will come to Pakistan,” warned the minister, making it clear that Pakistan had only a few weeks to contain the Omicron threat.

Asad said, “Measures to control the [spread of] new variant in Pakistan are underway but vaccination is the only effective way of protection against Omicron,”.

The Minister said that the government would launch a massive vaccination campaign across the country within two to three days.

He said they could not stop Omicron but would reduce its effects by adopting preventive measures. The Minister said they were putting tough restrictions for the passengers coming from abroad and were increasing their testing capacity in high-risk areas.

He asked the public to get themselves fully vaccinated against the Coronavirus. He stated that a booster jab would be administered to an individual at high-risk of contracting the virus.

On the other hand, the Singh government had decided to make a booster for fully vaccinated people as mandatory as the new variant emerged in the world.

The Sindh Health department said that a booster dose of Pfizer vaccine would be administered to fully vaccinated individuals.

