We Could Develop Creative Abilities Of Students By Fine Art Exhibition, Says Governor
Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2024 | 06:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhail said that the exhibition of fine art is not only for artists, but through such events we could develop the creative abilities of all the students of Women's University.
He expressed these views while addressing to the participants of Fine Art Exhibition held at Women's University.
Provincial education Minister Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani was also present on this occasion.
Governor Balochistan said that we are making conscious efforts to take the first women's university of the province on the path of development and to raise the educational standard.
He said that today we have gathered at Women's University to see the works of art in the exhibition of fine art based on the beautiful combination of consciousness, color and creativity of the students.
This wonderful exhibition of fine art is a rare opportunity to express human imagination, he said.
The Governor said that every color used in fine art, every word and expert use of brush actually reflects the feelings of the artist.
He said that each piece of art in the fine art exhibition tells a different story and it highlights the secrets of the artist, seeing which a wave of happiness flows through the person.
Jafar Khan Mandukhail said that this exhibition of fine art is not only for artists, but through such events we could develop the creative abilities of all the students of Women's University.
Governor expressed the hope that such events would continue to be organized with enthusiasm in the future and the students here are requested to actively participate in it.
Earlier, Governor Balochistan Fine Art Exhibition inspected all the artworks and encouraged the talented artists.
He also announced cash prizes for the artists who participated in the fine art exhibition at Women’s University.
