We could not bring revolution in Railway due to plethora of politics therein: Sheikh Rashid

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd September, 2019) Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has accepted he could not bring revolution in railway as there is too much politics therein.He said this while addressing dinner hosted in honor of CEO Railway Aftab Akbar on the occasion of his retirement."We have run dozens new trains and will run more trains.

ML-1 project will be completed under Imran Khan. Number of freight trains will be increased and country's exports will be increased by railway", he announced.He remarked signal system became defective in Karachi due to rains which created problems.

Railway minister said he himself will be responsible if any corruption is committed in railway because corruption without minister stands ruled out, he underlined.Referring to Kashmir issue he said electronic media has fought Kashmir war.

All should stand on one platform on Kashmir issue. Electric current outside Lall Haveli has added to my energy.He observed if recovery is made from plunderers and dacoits equal to IMF and Rekodiq then we should get rid of them. But Prime Minister Imran Khan will not give NRO to anyone, he added.