Maulana Fazl says Imran Khan wants to become 'Gorbachev' of Pakistan.

BANNU(Urdu Point/Pakistan Point-Nov 19th, 2019) JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehmana on Tuesdy claimed that days of PTI's government were numbered, saying that end of thier Azadi March was not without any success.



"JUI-F successfully launched the movement and and mobilised masses against the ruling regine," said JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman. He expressed these views while addressing the participants of a sit-in at Bannu.

He stated that the rulers were either incapable or they were working under an agenda of destroying the country through crippling its economy.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan is trying to become 'Gorbachev' of Pakistan," said Maulana Fazl while referring to the former Russian president for his remarkable steps in his country including decentralising the country's economy and ending the Cold War and dissolution of the Soviet Union.

"Your days are numbers because your roots have been cut and you are shaken," said Maulana Fazl.

He said he went to Islamabad with a purpose and came out of Islamabad after achieving that purpose.

Imran Khan offered NRO to his sister but declared everyone else guilty of corruption and theft.

"She made Rs 70 billion just with a sewing machine," he said.

He said PTI got funds from abroad and some founding members of the party had lodged a case against the leadership in this regard but the case had been pending for last five years.

Rehman also said the PTI submitted around 60 pleas against hearing of the case. "You are the one who took money from Israel and India," he accused the prime minister, while referring to the foreign funding case.

"I give you an open challenge; come and compare my character with yours and the characters of our forefathers," said Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman.

He alleged that the entire PTI was corrupt.

Defending seminary students, Maulana Fazl said that when they have right to vote they have also the right to questiono theft of thier votes.

Just a day before, PM Khan made a speech in which he said that the ordinary workers braved the cold and rain during the sit-in and innocent students of seminaries were brought there by JUI-F who were told that the prime minister was going to recognise Israel and that islam was in danger.