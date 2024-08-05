We Do Not Accept Fabricated Decision About IIOJK: CM Murad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2024 | 03:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that they did not accept the fabricated decision made by India on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on August 5, 2019.
In his message on ‘Youm e Istehsal’, he saluted the Kashmiri brothers and sisters, who were fighting against Indian oppression and brutality.
The CM Murad said that Today the entire nation was observing Kashmir Exploitation Day in a determined manner.
He said, ‘On August 5, 2019 the special status of IIOJK was illegally abolished by India.
’
The Chief Minister said that India had openly violated UN resolutions and international laws.
He said that the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in IIOJK exposed India's hideous face.
He urged the international community to play its role against the serious violations of human rights in IIOJK.
The Sindh government would always support IIOJK brothers and sisters in their struggle for freedom, he said adding that establishing sustainable peace in the region lies in resolving the IIOJK matter.
Recent Stories
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC appoints vaccination teams to vaccinate cattle2 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to Digital Pakistan Vision: Shaza Fatima12 minutes ago
-
12 more meter disconnection over violation12 minutes ago
-
Powerful blast reported near police vehicle at Warsak Road12 minutes ago
-
Alhamra achieves milestone with international exhibition in Qatar22 minutes ago
-
PM kicks off monsoon tree plantation drive32 minutes ago
-
Two children drown in rain drains52 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi approves grant of 200-acres for Zoo, Safari park project in Islamabad1 hour ago
-
Woman electrocuted1 hour ago
-
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC2 hours ago
-
D.C Larkana directors departments to solve BF of employee's cases2 hours ago
-
PFA Sheikhupura cracks down on unhygienic food2 hours ago