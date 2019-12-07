(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th December, 2019) PPP leader Sherry Rehman has said PPP does not accept false accountability and it is being politically victimized."PPP is being subjected to political vendetta.

What accusations they are that they start from billion of rupees and end at a home. We don't accept fake cases and false allegations.

They only know the politics of abusing", she said this while talking to media men here Saturday outside accountability court.She alleged no proceeding has been started against any minister so far.

Why action has not been taken against Aleema Khan,She went on to say that the highest loan of Pakistan has been acquired by PTI led government. The purchasing power of the nation has eroded due to inflation. People don't have money to purchase uniform for their school going children.She noted that KP government itself is a joke and a part of a story.