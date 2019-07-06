We don’t equate sports with conflicts: DG ISPR gives perfect reply to Indian politician

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Indian politician Major Surendra Poonia took a dig at DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor by asking Pakistan to celebrate the win with the cup left by Abhinandan Major Ghafoor’s office.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 6th July, 2019) Pakistan thrashed Bangladesh by 94 runs on Friday but their bid to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals came to end.

Sarfaraz Ahmed's team needed to break the record one-day international margin of victory to have a chance of leapfrogging New Zealand into the top four in their last group match.

However, even their emphatic win at Lord's, with Pakistan scoring 315-9 then bowling out Bangladesh for 221, wasn't enough to erase New Zealand's superior net run-rate.

Pakistan was still able to secure 5th place in the World Cup.

“Congratulations Pakistan for securing 5th place in @ICC cricket World Cup! Our hero Wing Commander Abhinandan left your cup ☕️ in Major General Asif Gafoor’s office! Kindly collect it & celebrate 🥂” he wrote.

DG ISPR also had a perfect reply saying, we don’t equate sports with conflicts.

The DG ISPR wished good luck to India for the world cup.

“We don’t equate sports with other things especially issues and conflicts. We Pakistanis are truly large at heart, ask Abhinandan,” he said, adding, “But you can’t understand this as it requires moral values, a lacking displayed vs Eng.”

At the same time, he said, “Yes, tea cup is with us, also Mig21 wreckage and much more.”