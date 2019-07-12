PPP leader Senator Sherry Rehman has said Opposition enjoys clear majority in Senate and it does not seem we will have to face any difficulty in bringing our chairman in Senate

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th July, 2019) PPP leader Senator Sherry Rehman has said Opposition enjoys clear majority in Senate and it does not seem we will have to face any difficulty in bringing our chairman in Senate.She said this in a program with a private tv channel Friday.

She held " opposition has clear majority in bringing its chairman in Senate.She remarked " floor crossing can not take place. It does not seem we will have to face any difficulty in bringing our chairman.

She questioned how can a forward block be formed.

This will be a negation of law. Government is not having required number of senators in Senate.About meeting between Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani she said PM has asked Sanjarani not to let no trust move succeed.

Is this statement not horse trading.It is pertinent to mention here that PM Imran Khan during a meeting with Sadiq Sanjarani a day before had assured him of his full support.