'We engaging with transporters on Yaro-Chaman Highway to reopen route': Info Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2024 | 08:13 PM

Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Friday said that we were actively engaging with the transporters on the Yaro-Chaman Highway to find a solution and reopen the route

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Friday said that we were actively engaging with the transporters on the Yaro-Chaman Highway to find a solution and reopen the route.

He said that the local administration was working closely with transporters to address their concerns, said a press release.

He said that the Primary demand of the demonstrators was the release of trucks currently held up in Chaman by another group of protesters in Parlat, who demanding the government to remove the passport requirement.

However, the government remained firm on its policy of requiring passports for entry and exit, and it will not compromise, he said.

He said that from today, all Afghan patients seeking medical treatment in Pakistan would be required to have passports and visas for entry.

