We feel proud ourselves on our independence: Students

(@FahadShabbir)

History Student Mohammed Naveed while showing his love with the beloved country said that he and his friends felt proud themselves on their independence

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :History Student Mohammed Naveed while showing his love with the beloved country said that he and his friends felt proud themselves on their independence.

He stated this while sharing his views with APP on the 74th Independence Day of Pakistan.

He said, 'I was unaware of the struggle of our ancestors and the importance of an independent country but came to know about it when I read the journey of sub-continent's Muslims to a separate country i.e Pakistan.' He said the journey rose his sentiments. He said that the sacrifices for the beloved country made him a patriot.

'Now, we pride ourselves on our independence,' he said while sitting on his motorbike decorated with Green flags.

Naveed said, 'You can see my love with the country by looking at my bike how I have decorated it with Pakistani flags.'Kashif Zubair another student and youngster, sharing his views on the independece day said, 'Since, my childhood I have been going to buy Pakistani flags, buntings, badges and other items, which attract me to celebrate the independence day every year.

' He said that they are used to decorate their houses and streets with buntings and green-coloured lights. He said this independence day would be somewhat different with regard to celebrations due to the coronavirus pandamic.

Furqan Aslam an Information Technology (I.T.) student said that he feels great to be independent. He said he does not have any idea how a person feels who is not living in an independent country. But, he said I could understand, 'It would be definitely a difficult situation.' Arsalan Ahmed a businessman by profession, said that independence is a blessing, which does not have everyone. He also wishes good for Palestanians and Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmiris, who are under siege.