We focus on public service, not propaganda: Qaiser Sheikh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, said on Sunday that the coalition government was committed to serve the public rather than engaging in divisive politics.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government's top priority was national development, rather than wasting time on what he described as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s (PTI) politics of chaos and allegations.

“Our allies are united and the coalition government is strong. We are focusing on public service, not propaganda,” he added.

Answering question on political stability, he said that negotiations were essential, but they must be approached with sincerity and seriousness.

He further said that the government achieved lot of success on economic front. He painted the main points that IT exports have increased, foreign reserves are improving, adding that, Inflation has been reduced and the stock market is performing exceptionally well. He further said that the government successfully secured an IMF package, restoring confidence among international financial institutions.