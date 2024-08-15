Open Menu

We Gained Country As Result Of Sacrifices Of Our Ancestors: Jan Jamali

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2024 | 08:48 PM

We gained country as result of sacrifices of our ancestors: Jan Jamali

Former Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali on Thursday said that we got this country as a result of the great sacrifices of our ancestors

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Former Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali on Thursday said that we got this country as a result of the great sacrifices of our ancestors.

Talking to APP regarding 77th Independence Day, he said that its protection and development was now our responsibility, we have to forget all our sub-group and group differences and rise above all kinds of prejudices and work in the form of a united nation.

At present, the country is facing internal and external challenges and the monster of terrorism, anti-national forces want to weaken and destabilize Pakistan by spreading unrest, but by establishing complete unity and agreement in our ranks, we can defeat the evil intentions of the enemies, he said.

He said that we could make Pakistan a great Islamic state.

On the occasion of Independence Day, we should also pay homage to our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the defense and peace of the country since the creation of Pakistan, he said.

He said that if we still could not learn from the past and play our part in the development of our country, the future generations would never forgive us.

We pray for the development of our country and province and the prosperity of the people that Allah Almighty always keeps our country green and happy, he said.

Expressing good wishes for the success of the freedom movement of their Kashmiri brothers, he said that we have prayed that Allah always protects Pakistan and keeps it on the path of development.

He said that thanks to many sacrifices, Pakistan has come into existence, the people of Balochistan stand by the side of their Kashmiri brothers against Indian atrocities.

The extremist government in Occupied Kashmir has created a history of atrocities, he said.He said that all minorities were settled in Pakistan with full freedom, today was a reminder of past sacrifices when the Muslims of subcontinent sacrificed everything for freedom.

He paid homage to the soldiers of the security forces who were martyred in the country and the province on the occasion of Independence Day.

\395\778\468\867

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Balochistan Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Independence Muslim All From Government Agreement Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

10 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

10 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

10 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

10 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

10 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

10 hours ago
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

11 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

11 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

11 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

11 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in ..

PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..

11 hours ago
 CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan