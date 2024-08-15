We Gained Country As Result Of Sacrifices Of Our Ancestors: Jan Jamali
Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2024 | 08:48 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Former Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali on Thursday said that we got this country as a result of the great sacrifices of our ancestors.
Talking to APP regarding 77th Independence Day, he said that its protection and development was now our responsibility, we have to forget all our sub-group and group differences and rise above all kinds of prejudices and work in the form of a united nation.
At present, the country is facing internal and external challenges and the monster of terrorism, anti-national forces want to weaken and destabilize Pakistan by spreading unrest, but by establishing complete unity and agreement in our ranks, we can defeat the evil intentions of the enemies, he said.
He said that we could make Pakistan a great Islamic state.
On the occasion of Independence Day, we should also pay homage to our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the defense and peace of the country since the creation of Pakistan, he said.
He said that if we still could not learn from the past and play our part in the development of our country, the future generations would never forgive us.
We pray for the development of our country and province and the prosperity of the people that Allah Almighty always keeps our country green and happy, he said.
Expressing good wishes for the success of the freedom movement of their Kashmiri brothers, he said that we have prayed that Allah always protects Pakistan and keeps it on the path of development.
He said that thanks to many sacrifices, Pakistan has come into existence, the people of Balochistan stand by the side of their Kashmiri brothers against Indian atrocities.
The extremist government in Occupied Kashmir has created a history of atrocities, he said.He said that all minorities were settled in Pakistan with full freedom, today was a reminder of past sacrifices when the Muslims of subcontinent sacrificed everything for freedom.
He paid homage to the soldiers of the security forces who were martyred in the country and the province on the occasion of Independence Day.
