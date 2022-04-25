UrduPoint.com

We Had Good Talks With IMF, WB And IFC: Miftah Ismail

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 25, 2022 | 12:24 PM

We had good talks with IMF, WB and IFC: Miftah Ismail

The Finance Minister says the International Monetary Fund has agreed to send its mission to Pakistan in middle of the next month for continuation of Extended Fund Facility programme.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2022) Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Monday said that the International Monetary Fund has agreed to send its mission to Pakistan in middle of the next month for continuation of Extended Fund Facility programme.

Miftah Ismail said he and his team had very good discussion with the IMF, the World Bank and IFC.

He expressed these words while addressing a press conference in Washington on Monday.

He said the incumbent government will fulfill all sovereign commitments made by the previous governments with IMF and regarding CPEC.

The Finance Minister said Pakistan has never defaulted in last 70 years and will not default in future too.

He, however, said there had been excessive budget deficits which led to increase in debts.

He said the incumbent government would try its best to reduce debts by enhancing overall GDP.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan cannot afford to continue subsidy on petroleum products due to its economic condition.

On Sunday, small video clips of the minister had gone viral on the social media in which he was seen talking about Imran government's narrative before a US think-tank.

The PTI leaders reacted to his words and criticized Miftah.

