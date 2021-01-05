We have blood relationship with Kashmiri people: says DC Awaran

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Khetran on Tuesday said people of Balochistan would never leave alone Kashmiri brothers and Pakistan would continue support of Kashmiri people till their achievement of freedom under political and diplomatic as International level He expressed these views while talking to APP, DC Saifullah Khetran said we have blood relationship with Kashmiri Muslims, India's aggression could no longer continue in the Kashmir as its black laws and brutality face has been exposed in the world.

He said India has become the most dangerous country for region of Asia adding that United Nation should play its positive role to take action against India because it was involved in volition of human rights in occupied Kashmir from long time.

Deputy Commissioner Awaran said we strongly condemned Modi's led government and . The international community should react strongly against such mentally ill and criminals of humanity of the Indian Army.

He said that Kashmiris are going to be locked up in their homes for several months but the silence of the United Nations showed that they stand with the oppressors of India saying such an act is tantamount to creating more sorrow and grief in the hearts of the Muslims.

"The sacrifices and services of Kashmiris in the struggle for independence are an unforgettable chapter of history", he said.