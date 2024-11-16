We Have Capable Officers: Governor Tessori
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2024 | 06:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday said we have capable officers and youth in the country.
He said that Pakistan will have progress and development and we have to move forward.
While addressing the Under-training officers of the National Institute of Management, the Governor said that they could play an effective role in the development of the country.
He also hoisted flag at the National Institute of Management and planted a sapling.
