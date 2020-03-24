We have to be patient in this difficult time: PTI MPA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Member of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Raja Azhar Tuesday said that the nation observed the Pakistan Day with simplicity because of the Coronavirus.

He said that Pakistan was passing through difficult times and we would had to be careful and patient during this period, according to a statement issued here.

He said that resolution of Pakistan provided us a leading fundamental principle and the nation could be prosperous by following Quaid's principles in letter and spirit.