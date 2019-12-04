We have to do work with consistency to attain standards, success: President

(@imziishan)

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi has said that there is need to pay attention towards standards along with the education

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th December, 2019) President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi has said that there is need to pay attention towards standards along with the education.While addressing a conference pertaining to challenges and problems about policy and standards he said standard has key importance in every field of life.We have to do work with consistency and potential for success and attainment of standards.Government has constituted a committee in the leadership of Dr Ishrat ul Ibad for over viewing better standard of bureaucracy, he said.

President said Universities should take assistance from country's resources for research.He said universities should provide education according to the demand of market.Parents educate their children after paying hefty fees for their best standard.We need to trust people, he said.He said country's economy has become well with the wise policies of government.He said Royal Couple has visited Pakistan since several days ago and with their visit, Pakistan got encouragement upon international level.