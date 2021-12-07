We have to eradicate menace of corruption from society.: Muneer

Deputy Director Anti Corruption establishment Sukkur, Muneer Ahmed Khuhro has said on Tuesday that all institutions and civil society will have to play their important role in eradicating the menace of corruption from the society

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Director Anti Corruption establishment Sukkur, Muneer Ahmed Khuhro has said on Tuesday that all institutions and civil society will have to play their important role in eradicating the menace of corruption from the society.

Addressing a meeting here to chalk out arrangements to observe Anti-Corruption Week from December 9th, he said that there were many ways and means for corruption.

He said that to create awareness against corruption, different programs have been planed. He said that programs included FM-radio talks, distributing handbills and banners as well as speech competitions among the students beside awareness-walk.

Khuhro directed to district officers of the different departments to conduct meeting for marking a successful Anti-Corruption Week in their respective departments.

During the meeting all departmental officers assured their full cooperation for observing the Anti-Corruption Week. The meeting was attended by Police, Revenue, education, Municipal Administration, Social Welfare and other departments.