We have to serve our homeland at every cost : Dr Yasmin; tributes health professionals

Our doctors and staff members who lost their lives during coronavirus pandemic will be remembered in the golden chapters of history for their immense services, said Punjab Health Minister, Dr Yasmin Rashid here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Our doctors and staff members who lost their lives during coronavirus pandemic will be remembered in the golden chapters of history for their immense services, said Punjab Health Minister, Dr Yasmin Rashid here on Friday.

Recollecting the services of doctors and paramedics and paying homage to all health professionals she said they always played a tremendous role in the time of crisis. She said the nation witnessed their valuable role during the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

"By the blessings of Almighty Allah we got relief in the shape of reduction in corona cases",she said.

She expressed these views while addressing Independence Day ceremony here Allama Iqbal Medical College.

The Minister observed said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf developed its manifesto according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and the government chalked out elaborate projects for the welfare of common man.

Dr Yasmin paid rich tribute to Pakistan movement leaders and workers. "Hundreds of thousands of lives were sacrificed for Independence and everyone must to play role his/her for progress of the country".

Later, the Health Minister presented certificates to outstanding performers during the ceremony.

Earlier,in his address, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Dr Arif Tajammal praised the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff ,saying they were still performing duties in Corona wards. He said his staff was performing to the best of their abilities in Jinnah Hospital.