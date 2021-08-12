UrduPoint.com

We Have To Work Together For Development Of Country: BSA's Chairman Jabbar

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 11:02 PM

We have to work together for development of country: BSA's Chairman Jabbar

Balochistan Sarafa Association (BSA)'s Chairman Sardar Jabbar Khan Khilji, Chairman Patronage of Haji Ali Muhammad Saraf, President Abdul Hadi Saraf and other said the freedom is a blessing and it should be respected

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Balochistan Sarafa Association (BSA)'s Chairman Sardar Jabbar Khan Khilji, Chairman Patronage of Haji Ali Muhammad Saraf, President Abdul Hadi Saraf and other said the freedom is a blessing and it should be respected.

They expressed these views while addressing a meeting of officials of Balochistan Sarafa Association at its Office here on Thursday.

Senior Vice President Marindim Shahwani Saraf, General Secretary Ali Raza Sarafa and Press Secretary Sahibzada Saraf attended the meeting.

BSA's Chairman and other said our forefathers have made many sacrifices for the freedom of this country and this country we got as a result of the great sacrifices of our forefathers while its protection and development is now our responsibility.

"We have to work in the form of a united nation by forgetting sectarian and differences and overcoming all kinds of prejudices", they added.

They said the country is facing internal and external challenges and the monster of terrorism and the enemy forces wanted to weaken and destabilize Pakistan by spreading unrest.

However, by establishing complete unity in our ranks, we can thwart the nefarious design of the enemies, they maintained, adding the future generations would never forgive us if we still fail to learn from the past and play our role in the development of our country.

They said we have to pledge on this occasion that the country would not avoid any sacrifice for the integrity of Pakistan saying August 14 is the day of renewed pledge of allegiance.

He said that people of every school of thought should play their role for the development, survival and prosperity of the country.

More Stories From Pakistan

