UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

We Have Told Enemy We Have Better Defence Capability: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 01:15 PM

We have told enemy we have better defence capability: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said by downing Indian plane we have told the enemy we have better defence capability than it

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th February, 2020) Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said by downing Indian plane we have told the enemy we have better defence capability than it."by downing the Indian aircraft we told the enemy that we have better defence capability than it.

By releasing Indian pilot during tension we gave message to world that we are flag bearer of peace, he said this in his message with reference to Feb 27 here Thursday.He said February 27 will be remembered in the history for ever.

Our valiant army authored the history of chivalry through demonstration of courage and valor. We will not allow our enemy to succeed in its designs in future too. Our army is capable of countering every aggressive step of enemy.

People of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with our valiant armed forces.He went on to say that Indian government is perpetrating atrocities and brutalities on its own people today. Indian government has proved the significance of Quaid-e-Azam two nation theory, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Army Shah Mehmood Qureshi February Government

Recent Stories

Buoyant Pakistan ready for England challenge

8 seconds ago

Nearly 1 in 10 (8%) Pakistanis claim that, on a lo ..

4 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Dominican President on In ..

6 minutes ago

Education ministry to ensure more admission capaci ..

17 seconds ago

International Culture,Food fest on March 14,15

18 seconds ago

Prevention from Coronavirus: Schools, religious se ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.