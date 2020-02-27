We have told enemy we have better defence capability: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi

(@FahadShabbir)

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said by downing Indian plane we have told the enemy we have better defence capability than it

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th February, 2020) Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said by downing Indian plane we have told the enemy we have better defence capability than it."by downing the Indian aircraft we told the enemy that we have better defence capability than it.

By releasing Indian pilot during tension we gave message to world that we are flag bearer of peace, he said this in his message with reference to Feb 27 here Thursday.He said February 27 will be remembered in the history for ever.

Our valiant army authored the history of chivalry through demonstration of courage and valor. We will not allow our enemy to succeed in its designs in future too. Our army is capable of countering every aggressive step of enemy.

People of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with our valiant armed forces.He went on to say that Indian government is perpetrating atrocities and brutalities on its own people today. Indian government has proved the significance of Quaid-e-Azam two nation theory, he added.