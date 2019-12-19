We have travelled a long journey for stability of the country with great sacrifices rendered by the nation, institutions, including the Armed Forces: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) The ISPR DG said Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa , during his recent visit to Special Services Group (SSG) Headquarters, observed: "We have travelled a long journey for stability of the country with great sacrifices rendered by the nation, institutions, including the Armed Forces, and will never let our efforts go waste.

The Armed Forces would never let the enemy designs to reverse that stability come what may, and stop moving towards the goal and fail both internal and external enemies, he quoted the COAS as saying.

He said the Armed Forces were not only an institution rather a family. "We are the nation's force, which stands firmly with the power of faith and the public support. We know how to defend our country, and also maintain the honour and integrity of the institution." The country, he said, was, however, first for them and the institution was secondary. "If the country today needs the institution's sacrifices and its performance, and our (the nation's ) unity, we will not fall prey to the enemy's conspiracies and let the things worsen.

" He said the Army Chief had a detailed meeting with the prime minister over the detailed verdict given in Pervez Musharraf's case. They worked out a future course of action in that regard, keeping in view the feelings of the Pakistan Army and the sentiments of the patriot Pakistanis, who knew the challenges being faced by the country, he added.

For the last few years, he said, the government and the army had been jointly working to take the country in the direction where it had no threats. "We will Insha Allah achieve that goal.""We will not let the country slide into anarchy, keeping its integrity intact as well as that of the institution," he said. "The enemies will be given a befitting response whether they are internal or external or their facilitators and handlers."