UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

We Have Travelled A Long Journey For Stability Of The Country With Great Sacrifices Rendered By The Nation, Institutions, Including The Armed Forces: Chief Of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 10:23 PM

We have travelled a long journey for stability of the country with great sacrifices rendered by the nation, institutions, including the Armed Forces: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa

The ISPR DG said Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, during his recent visit to Special Services Group (SSG) Headquarters, observed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) The ISPR DG said Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, during his recent visit to Special Services Group (SSG) Headquarters, observed: "We have travelled a long journey for stability of the country with great sacrifices rendered by the nation, institutions, including the Armed Forces, and will never let our efforts go waste.

The Armed Forces would never let the enemy designs to reverse that stability come what may, and stop moving towards the goal and fail both internal and external enemies, he quoted the COAS as saying.

He said the Armed Forces were not only an institution rather a family. "We are the nation's force, which stands firmly with the power of faith and the public support. We know how to defend our country, and also maintain the honour and integrity of the institution." The country, he said, was, however, first for them and the institution was secondary. "If the country today needs the institution's sacrifices and its performance, and our (the nation's ) unity, we will not fall prey to the enemy's conspiracies and let the things worsen.

" He said the Army Chief had a detailed meeting with the prime minister over the detailed verdict given in Pervez Musharraf's case. They worked out a future course of action in that regard, keeping in view the feelings of the Pakistan Army and the sentiments of the patriot Pakistanis, who knew the challenges being faced by the country, he added.

For the last few years, he said, the government and the army had been jointly working to take the country in the direction where it had no threats. "We will Insha Allah achieve that goal.""We will not let the country slide into anarchy, keeping its integrity intact as well as that of the institution," he said. "The enemies will be given a befitting response whether they are internal or external or their facilitators and handlers."

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Pervez Musharraf Army Visit General Qamar Javed Bajwa May Family Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Director-General of NMC

11 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Pakista ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Ladies Club outlines strategic goals, visi ..

41 minutes ago

Commissioning of 3d Unit of Finnish Olkiluoto NPP ..

7 minutes ago

India immorally, illegally annexed IOK: APHC

7 minutes ago

Govt, masses responsible for strengthening nationa ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.