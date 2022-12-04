UrduPoint.com

We Inherited A Divided Country; No Need For Early Elections: Bilawal

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2022 | 11:10 PM

We inherited a divided country; No need for early elections: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that he did not see the need to hold early elections in the country as was being demanded by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.

The foreign minister, in an interview with Al-Jazeera, said that the current government inherited from its predecessor "a divided country and a collapsed economy." However, he said the incumbent government was looking for solutions to internal problems and consensus at the international level.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the former prime minister "is trying to participate in a new political formula."To a question, he stressed the need to reach a solution to the Kashmir issue, and said, "People in Pakistan and India want to live in peace."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2022

14 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

14 hours ago
 Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transn ..

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

22 hours ago
 Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow ..

Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow out

22 hours ago
 Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

23 hours ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesma ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesman

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.