We inherited a divided country; No need for early elections: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that he did not see the need to hold early elections in the country as was being demanded by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.

The foreign minister, in an interview with Al-Jazeera, said that the current government inherited from its predecessor "a divided country and a collapsed economy." However, he said the incumbent government was looking for solutions to internal problems and consensus at the international level.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the former prime minister "is trying to participate in a new political formula."To a question, he stressed the need to reach a solution to the Kashmir issue, and said, "People in Pakistan and India want to live in peace."