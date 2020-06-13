We maintained financial stability by taking major policy decisions: PTI Government

We maintained financial stability by taking major policy decisions as under; a) Zero borrowing from SBP for budget financing b) Exchange rate regime was freed from unrealistic government control and shifted to a flexible market oriented, which stabilized the market and the problem of non availability of foreign exchange was addressed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :We maintained financial stability by taking major policy decisions as under; a) Zero borrowing from SBP for budget financing b) Exchange rate regime was freed from unrealistic government control and shifted to a flexible market oriented, which stabilized the market and the problem of non availability of foreign exchange was addressed.

c) No supplementary grants were allowed d) PSDP spending was facilitated by removing the restrictions e) Debt management was improved which saved Rs 240 billion f) Existing stock of public guarantees was capped g) Structural reforms in public entities were introduced to improve efficiency and reduce losses, and where unavoidable their privatization in a transparent manner h) National Tariff Policy was approved in Nov 2019 with the objective to improve competitiveness, increase employment and remove anomalies in the tariff structure i) "Make in Pakistan" is the identity of Pakistan in international markets j) Reforms in energy sector were undertaken to improve efficiency and cut losses k) During this year, refunds of Rs 254 billion have been issued to the business community which are 125% more than Rs 113 billion issued last year.

Moreover an amount of Rs 35 billion was provided to Ministry of Commerce for payment of DLTL claims Government's Reform Agenda Mr Speaker, 7. In addition to the above, the Government has undertaken structural reforms in all the critical sectors to improve transparency, efficiency, and accountability. The important areas of reforms are highlighted as under; Public Finance Management Reforms 8. We have initiated far-reaching public Finance Management reforms which will make the financial management of the Federal government more transparent, efficient and performance based. Public Finance Management Act 2019 has been promulgated under which, the Government has laid Mid-year Budget Review Report in the National Assembly and published Budget Manual, Budget Strategy Paper and a statement of contingent liabilities and a statement of fiscal risks will be part of this year's Annual Budget Statement.

Treasury Single Account rules and procedures have been finalized.

9. We have also initiated reforms in pension system which will save Rs 20 billion.

Austerity and Restructuring of Government 10. The Prime Minister constituted a Task Force on Austerity and Restructuring of Government headed by renowned reformer, Dr Isharat Hussain and comprising experts from public and private sectors. The Task Force has submitted its report with the recommendations to privatize 43 organizations, wind up 8 organizations, transfer 14 organizations to provincial governments and merge 35 organizations.

This restructuring would lessen financial burden on the federal government.

11. With launching of flagship program "Ehsas", the disbursement of amounts to eligible persons has been improved with electronic intervention and utmost transparency has been infused in the system. As a result, 820,000 ineligible beneficiaries have been removed the list of beneficiaries. Moreover, Data Pakistan Portal has been launched for more transparency.

12. 2 RLNG plants which are near to closure, have been revived with the help of professional management.

13. Performance of critical organizations has been improved. As a result, revenues of NHA, Pakistan Post and Karachi Port Trust have increased by 70%, 50% and 17% respectively.

Ease of Doing Business Reforms 14. We have also taken steps to improve the ease of doing business to facilitate the businesses and attract foreign investments. Resultantly, Pakistan's Doing of Business (DB) Ranking has been improved from 136 to 108 out of 190 countries worldwide.

Anti Money Laundering/Terror Financing Reforms 15. In June, 2018 Pakistan was placed under "Grey List" and required to comply with 27 Actionable Points. Out government has put in unprecedented efforts at all levels to improve its AML/CFT regime to meet the requirements of the FATF Action Plan. In this regard, I have been entrusted with the responsibility of National FATF Coordination Committee. A comprehensive process of legislative, technical and operational improvements has been initiated. Significant results have been achieved in the areas of financial sector supervision, investigations, prosecutions and international cooperation 16. Resultantly, we have progressed significantly on 27 actionable items included in FATF Action Plan. Within a period of one year, 14 items have been largely addressed and 11 partially addressed whereas in 2 areas, concerted efforts are being made for implementation.

Corona Challenges and Response Mr Speaker, 17. Unfortunately, Corona engulfed the whole world, posing grave socio-economic challenges, especially for the developing countries. Initially conceived as a health challenge, Corona turned out to be an economic threat having the potential of destabilizing the international economic system. Pakistan was no exception and Corona drastically changed the whole scenario and results of our hard work were swept away.

18. Protracted lock down, business closures, travel bans and social distancing resulted in to slowing down of economic activities, thus negatively impacting the growth patterns, fiscal and current account projections and investments. The increasing unemployment caused more poverty in the developing countries.

