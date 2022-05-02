UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2022 | 10:07 PM

'We miss on Eid our prisoners in jails without any charges: Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic President Mehbooba Mufti has deplored that "Muslims truly lived Ramzan this year to the spirit, based on fortitude and patience, of the holy month by facing an unprecedented onslaught on the community by the Modi-led BJP government in India and occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Peoples Democratic President Mehbooba Mufti has deplored that "Muslims truly lived Ramzan this year to the spirit, based on fortitude and patience, of the holy month by facing an unprecedented onslaught on the community by the Modi-led BJP government in India and occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In her Eid message, Mehbooba Mufti referred to the demolition of houses and shops belonging to Muslims under what notoriously known as bulldozer drive and said bulldozers have become the symbol of "state terror" against the Muslim community, Kashmir Media Service reported.

"In J&K, we have been witnessing atrocities of all kinds ranging from mass imprisonment of the population to unaccounted killings. The people of Jammu and Kashmir faced these attacks on their existence with silent dignity and fortitude without compromising on their aspirations," she said.

Mehbooba wowed to continue "our struggle" through all democratic and peaceful means.

"We miss on this Eid our young and old prisoners of all ages who are in jails in and out of Kashmir without any charges," she said.

"Our heart goes out to the families of those who lost their dear ones in staged encounters and those who were targeted for their political or religious affiliations," she said.

She added that police personnel are also becoming a cannon fodder to "the failure of leadership to resolve political problems through diplomacy and dialogue".

"Our hallowed grand mosque, Jamia Masjid, continues to be out of bounds for Muslims even for Eid prayers, causing great hurt and sorrow to the Muslims of J&K, as does the prolonged detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq," she said.

"I am sure in these hard days that Kashmir is facing on every front, the community comes forward more effectively on the occasion of Eid," Mehbooba said.

