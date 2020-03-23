UrduPoint.com
We Must Fulfill Our Obligation Individually, Collectively To Cope Coronavirus: Chief Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 08:15 PM

We must fulfill our obligation individually, collectively to cope coronavirus: Chief Minister

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Monday said 23rd March, a day in the history of the subcontinent when the resolution of Pakistan was a milestone in the struggle for Muslims to achieve Pakistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Monday said 23rd March, a day in the history of the subcontinent when the resolution of Pakistan was a milestone in the struggle for Muslims to achieve Pakistan.

He expressed these views in his a message issued on connection of celebration of Pakistan Day, the Chief Minister said that today is a joint reflection of Allama Iqbal's leadership and it is a golden day that the Muslims of India determined its destination, saying that the Muslims had supported the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in political strategy which declared Muslims as not a minority but a separate nation that had a unique identity and could not accept any constitution that contradicts the rights of Muslims of India.

He further said that the resolution Pakistan guaranteed the foundation of the establishment of a separate Muslim state on the map of the world and the determination and protection of the rights of different nations including minorities residing here.

The Chief Minister said that today is also a day of renewal of the pledge that we would not avoid any sacrifices for development of the country and its stability adding that Pakistan is currently facing the challenge of the Corona virus.

He said therefore as responsible nation that we must fulfill our obligations individually and collectively to cope deadly virus in respective areas of the country including Balochistan urging that citizen should remain in their houses across the country and province in wake of corona virus threat.

The Chief Minister prayed that Allah Almighty would bring peace in Pakistan with prosperity and protect it from infectious diseases like the coronavirus.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

