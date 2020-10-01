UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

We Must Play Role For Development Of Language, Literature: Governor Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 10:10 PM

We must play role for development of language, literature: Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Thursday said Balochistan has an importance area in terms of its culture, history and traditions.

In this regard, the range of languages and literature of our province is also very ample, therefore, we must also play our due role in preserving and promoting our languages and literature under the development of science and technology, he said.

He said the role of government missionaries and private institutions was also very crucial in the promotion of language and literature.

The Governor expressed these views while talking with Chairman academy of Literature Pakistan Dr. Yousuf Kushk and Regional Director Afzal Murad in the meeting called on him at Governor House.

During the meeting, the Chairman of the Academy of Literature Pakistan presented reports regarding the Literary Museum of Literature and apprised the Governor about the obstacles in the construction of the Auditorium of Literature in Balochistan and sought the cooperation and patronage of him.

The Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai appreciated the scientific, literary and research activities of the Academy of Literature and assured all possible cooperation from his side.

At the end, Dr. Yousuf Kushk presented the Governor of Balochistan with a gift of his published book on the Academy of Literature Balochistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Technology Governor Amanullah Khan All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE ministers, senior officials offer condolences ..

1 minute ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Cyprus review regional d ..

16 minutes ago

AED3.89 bn of weekly real estate transactions in D ..

1 hour ago

ERC intensifies humanitarian, development efforts ..

2 hours ago

ADDED signs cooperation agreement with ADQ to supp ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranks first in Arab region in IMD World Digita ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.