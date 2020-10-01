We must play role for development of language, literature: Governor Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Thursday said Balochistan has an importance area in terms of its culture, history and traditions.

In this regard, the range of languages and literature of our province is also very ample, therefore, we must also play our due role in preserving and promoting our languages and literature under the development of science and technology, he said.

He said the role of government missionaries and private institutions was also very crucial in the promotion of language and literature.

The Governor expressed these views while talking with Chairman academy of Literature Pakistan Dr. Yousuf Kushk and Regional Director Afzal Murad in the meeting called on him at Governor House.

During the meeting, the Chairman of the Academy of Literature Pakistan presented reports regarding the Literary Museum of Literature and apprised the Governor about the obstacles in the construction of the Auditorium of Literature in Balochistan and sought the cooperation and patronage of him.

The Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai appreciated the scientific, literary and research activities of the Academy of Literature and assured all possible cooperation from his side.

At the end, Dr. Yousuf Kushk presented the Governor of Balochistan with a gift of his published book on the Academy of Literature Balochistan.