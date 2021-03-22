We must pledge that we will not hesitate to make any sacrifice to protect Pakistan: Governor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail in his message on Pakistan Day, said that today, we must pledge that we will not hesitate to make all kinds of sacrifices to protect the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail in his message on Pakistan Day, said that today, we must pledge that we will not hesitate to make all kinds of sacrifices to protect the country.

Imran Ismail said that security of the homeland lies in prioritizing the interests of the country over personal interests; and keeping the country free from all forms of corruption.

Imran Ismail said that Pakistan Day is a day of very much importance and significance because on this day, March 23, 1940, the Pakistan Resolution was passed. The struggle for a free and independent homeland was started which is before us today in the form of Pakistan, he added.

The Governor said that patriotism is a natural passion that is found in every human being and even in every living soul.

islam not only respects this natural passion for patriotism but also provides a peaceful environment in which one can serve one's homeland well, he added.

Imran Ismail said that it was our duty today to be ready to make whatever sacrifice for the betterment and development of our country.

He said that try to spread peace and order in the society, avoid all acts of oppression and aggression and consider those who spoil the peace of the society as a nuisance for the society and support each other in bringing them to the level of punishment.

He said that we are one nation and have one destination; and as a nation, we pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam and the leaders of the Muslim League who passed the Pakistan Resolution under his leadership.