We Must Remain Vigilant To Respond Befittingly To Enemy's Misadventure: COAS

Sumaira FH 22 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 11:40 PM

Chief of Army Staff ( COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday said we should remain vigilant to respond befittingly to any misadventure by the adversary

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff ( COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday said we should remain vigilant to respond befittingly to any misadventure by the adversary.

The Army Chief expressed these views while paying a visit to Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air War College Institute (AWCI) at Karachi which was the highest learning pedestal of PAF, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release received here.

Addressing the participants of 34th Air War Course, COAS appreciated thorough professionalism of PAF and its enviable achievements.

The COAS urged the officers to make consistent efforts to keep abreast with modern developments and maintain cutting edge advantage.

"Superiority in modern day battlefield can only be maintained if we remain alive to contemporary challenges and are prepared to tackle them in line with emerging modern concepts," COAS reiterated.

Earlier, COAS visited Central Ordnance Depot Karachi.

COAS was briefed about upgradation of existing century old infrastructure of the depot on modern lines for provision of smooth logistics support . COAS appreciated the efforts of Ordinance Corps for its commitment in the field of logistics to enhance operational efficiency .

On arrival at COD Karachi, COAS was received by Chief of Logistics Staff Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi and Corps Commander Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum.

