We must strive together to make our country progressive; Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI ) leader Senator Faisal Javed Friday said that commitment, hard-work and honesty will place Pakistan among the leading countries in the world

while reacting on Director General of Inter Services Public Relations's (ISPR's) tweet regarding Seminar on Economy, he said that we must strive together to make our country progressive and together we can achieve the goal, said a press release issued here by central media department of PTI .

"It is our responsibility to make Pakistan what it was really destined to be Great", he added.