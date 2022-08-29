UrduPoint.com

We Must Take Pride To Serve Nation In Need To Best Of Our Abilities: COAS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2022 | 12:00 AM

We must take pride to serve nation in need to best of our abilities: COAS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday emphasized that helping the people of Pakistan in need was a noble cause and 'we must take pride to serve them to best of our abilities'.

The COAS visited army troops busy in relief activities in far flung flood affected areas of Khairpur and Kambar Shahdad Kot, Sindh, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The Army Chief spent whole day with flood victims in relief and medical camps established for local population at Village Jilani, Khairpur and Kambar Shahdad Kot .

The flood victims at khairpur and Kambar Shahdad Kot thanked the COAS for reaching out to them and sharing their problems and discomfort due to floods.

The COAS met troops on ground and appreciated their efforts for bringing comfort to the people awaiting their support.

Pakistan

