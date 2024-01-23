'We must work to build a society where everyone has opportunity, right to learn': CM Baqar

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2024 | 07:05 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar has reaffirmed his commitment towards creating an environment where everyone regardless of their ability, can access quality education.
This he said while speaking at a ceremony organized to hand over 23 Toyota vans to Govt Special Education & Rehabilitation Center operating across the province. The program was organised at Boys Scout Ground here on Tuesday.
He said that this significant moment is the manifestation of our commitment to inclusivity and accessibility of Persons with Disabilities in Sindh. “Today, we gather here for this ceremony to hand over 23 Toyota Hi-ace Vans to the Government Special Education and Rehabilitation Centers across the Province which operate under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Sindh.
Baqar said that these vans symbolized more than just vehicles; they represented our continuous dedication and commitment to providing pick-up and drop-off facilities to differently-abled students.
“As we extend our outreach to enhance accessibility,” he said.
The CM said that his government re-affirmed its commitment towards creating an environment where everyone regardless of their ability, could access quality education. “The empowerment of persons with disabilities has been a continuous key focus of the Sindh government and these vans will play a crucial role in ensuring that students with diverse needs can attend special education and rehabilitation centres without any barriers,” he said and added that by facilitating transportation, he wanted to bridge the gap and make education more accessible for every citizen of the province.
He appreciated the hard- work and dedication of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) for following the vision of an inclusive society in Sindh. “Let us continue working together to build a society where everyone can have the opportunity and right to learn, grow, and contribute to the progress of our great country,” he added.
