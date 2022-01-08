We need empowered Karachi: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday said that the local bodies system in Sindh province had been collapsed as the provincial government had controlled over all powers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday said that the local bodies system in Sindh province had been collapsed as the provincial government had controlled over all powers.

He said that they needed an empowered Karachi. While addressing an event of the Ummah Charity International here, the federal minister and PTI general secretary said that the Green Line Project would be fully operational from January10th.

He said that the empowerment of the people was a good way to help them.

Asad Umar said that Pakistan was ranked among such countries of the world, where the people help each other.

He said that the federal government initiated a number of programmes to help the people.

He further said that the poor were provided with financial assistance through Ahsas Programme. He said that Rs66 billion were distributed among the people in Sindh province during Covid-19.

The federal minister said that Kamyab Jawan Programme was moving forward with success.

He said that Kamyab Pakistan Programme was also being launched, adding he said, they were trying their best and Imran Khan was serving the nation with honesty.

Asad Umar said that the revenue generated by the federal government was spent on defence and federal institutions and the remaining amount was transferred to the provinces.

He said that Karachi's condition would be better if some amount of the same was spent on it.