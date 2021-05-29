We need to plant trees to improve environment: Advisor to CM Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that as a nation, we need to plant trees to improve the environment as plants will benefit future generations for decades to come.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural function of the Botanical Garden here at Karachi University on Saturday as the chief guest.

He said that unfortunately no attention was paid to tree planting in Karachi and he was happy that attention was being paid to tree planting in Karachi University as global warming is actually a "global warning" so every individual and every student must plant a tree.

He also said that Sindh government had planted 30,000 saplings in Urban Forest in Clifton and thousands of fruits and flowering plants in Karachi Hill Park.

He further said that 43,000 students are studying in Karachi University. If every student planted a plant, the university would present a more beautiful scene and if we all adopt the same style as a nation, the environment would change.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor, Karachi University, Dr. Khalid Iraqi said in his address that along with botanical research, plants are also grown in Karachi Botanical Garden.

In this context, 200,000 plants have been planted in Karachi University during the tree planting campaign and Karachi University is part of the Sindh Environment Department's "Clean and Green" campaign because global warming is a major challenge for Pakistan, including Karachi.

In addition, Sindh government Spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab inaugurated the Corona Virus Vaccination Center at Karachi University.

He was accompanied by Vice Chancellor Dr Khalid Iraqi, PPP MPA Sadia Javed, Moazzam Qureshi and members of the syndicate.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the employees of the university and their families and the students of the university would be able to avail the benefits of this vaccination center, therefore it is the national and moral duty of every citizen to follow the Corona SOPs and get vaccinated.

He added that the establishment of vaccination centers in educational institutions has sent a message that everyone should be vaccinated against corona virus. The Sindh government has cooperated for this vaccination center and ordinary citizens can also benefit from Karachi University Vaccination Center.

Later, the Sindh government Spokesperson while talking to reporters said that the Sindh government has set up vaccination centers at all levels and teachers, students and every citizen can get vaccinated in them free of cost.

He said that educational institutions play a pivotal role in mind building and teachers lead the way in the society. The Sindh government has also set up vaccination centers for industrialists and lawyers in the Bar Association.

He further said that citizens should not pay attention to negative things and fulfill their national responsibility by getting vaccinated. More than 1.2 million people in Sindh have been vaccinated. The staff of the health department has done valuable work in difficult situations. The Karachi University Vaccination Center has all types of corona vaccines. "The government is not interested in imposing sanctions for no reason and because of the public health situation, the government has taken tough decisions. If we follow the SOPs, the sanctions can be reduced," he said.