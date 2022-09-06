'We owe our freedom, peace to unprecedented sacrifices of martyrs': COAS

RAWALPINDI, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said 'We owe our freedom and peace to the unprecedented sacrifices of martyrs to keep the flag high'.

The Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR DG) shared the message of the Army Chief on the official Twitter handle of the ISPR.

The Army Chief said September 6 symbolised unwavering resolve of Pakistan Armed Forces backed by the great nation to defend motherland against all odds, adding, "Nation salutes our heroes."The tweet was followed by hashtags #OurMartyrsOurHeroes and #JurratKeNishaan (symbol of valour).